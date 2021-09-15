Burlington mayor: “I don’t feel enormous urgency” to start searching for new airport director

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger appeared before the city’s Airport Commission on Wednesday, six days after the City Council fired Burlington International Airport director Gene Richards for mistreatment of BTV employees.

The mayor offered the commissioners an update on the director position, telling them part of the reason he wished to do so was that he himself served on the commission for nine years prior to being elected mayor for the first time in 2012. Weinberger said he has not yet nailed down the details of how BTV will get a new, permanent director of aviation.

“I don’t plan to immediately initiate a search, a whole search process,” the mayor said. “I don’t feel enormous urgency to move to that at this moment, but I would welcome input from the commission.”

Weinberger said he has a great deal of confidence in Acting Director Nic Longo, who was the airport’s deputy director until Richards was placed on leave in late June. The mayor noted that he generally doesn’t make a permanent appointment to fill any municipal vacancy unless a national search is performed first.

“If we do go through a search, I want to assure the commission — as it says in the charter, there will be a search committee and two members of the Airport Commission will serve on that search committee,” Weinberger said.

Former City Council President Bill Keogh is now the chair of the Airport Commission. He said that city staff have traditionally sent the commission a brief letter, once a year, evaluating the airport director’s job performance.

“And we just signed it; I think we made some minor changes this past year,” Keogh said. “We will schedule a review of the director, whoever it is — and we will write that letter, and not staff.”

Keogh made the aforementioned remark to commission member Helen Riehle, who is also the chair of the South Burlington City Council. She had asked about performance evaluations, as well as another issue that may not be up to the commission to address.

“The allegations made it sound as if the staff, or the employees at the airport, did not have a safe way to complain,” Riehle said.

“That is one of the things we’re trying to understand better and consider, and we may well be recommending changes,” Weinberger answered. “You’re right — I don’t have any recommendations there.”

The BTV director of aviation position isn’t the only department head vacancy in Burlington at the moment. The police chief position is also still vacant. According to the city’s website, the police chief search committee is planning to conduct its first round of interviews in the next few weeks.