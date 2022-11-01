Mayor Miro Weinberger says progress is being made to house Burlington’s homeless community.

On Tuesday, Weinberger joined representatives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to tour the Elmwood Avenue shelter site, where 25 single-occupancy pods and five double-occupancy pods have been assembled.

Regional Administrator for HUD New England Juana Matias said funding from the American Rescue Plan Act is earmarked to re-house at least 100,000 households experiencing homelessness in the U.S. It will also add at least 20,000 new units of affordable housing around the country by the end of this year.

“As we all know, housing is a critical pillar of our society,” Matias said. “It’s foundational to the health of our families, communities, and our economy.”

Weinberger said the vacancy rate in Burlington is 0.5%, the tightest housing market in decades. He said the city’s goal is to house more than 300 households within the next three years. So far, 108 previously homeless households have been placed in permanent housing.

“Hundreds of Burlingtonians are living in chronic homelessness, which is way up since before the pandemic,” he said. “Way too many of our neighbors are suffering.”

Chittenden County is expecting at least 20 more homeless-dedicated units by February 2023, and at least 39 new homes are slated to open by 2025.

The Elmwood Avenue pods are expected to open by the end of November. The Champlain Housing Trust will be manage the shelter, and officials say they are optimistic the trust will have the staff needed to open on time.