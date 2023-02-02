Burlington, VT– Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger, along with some members of City Council, are reacting to news of a “unique,” off-duty overtime patrol contract between the Burlington Police Department and the River Watch condo complex.

In October of 2022, a lieutenant with the BPD signed a contract, allowing off-duty officers to patrol the private neighborhood, after it raised concerns of crime and safety. Acting Police Chief Jon Murad tells Fox44/ABC22 News that he knew about the contract the first week it was signed, but ensures that no resources were ever taken away from the city.

According to the Mayor Weinberger, the contract was not consistent with agreed terms in the Burlington Police Officers’ Association contract, regarding “extra duty agreements for street and special events,” enacted in 2018. Mayor Weinberger says he wishes to bring closure to the River Watch contract issue, and ensures a situation like this won’t happen again.

“I think it was a mistake to sign this contract, but I can understand why it happened because this is an issue that hasn’t really arisen before,” says Mayor Weinberger. He adds, “We’ve now focused on it, we’re now clear, that contract has lapsed, it will not be renewed, we’re not going to sign contracts like this going forward, I’ve communicated that to the chief.”

Mayor Weinberger says that off-duty overtime contracts are relatively common in Burlington, but are typically approved for patrol at city events or construction sites. The River Watch contract was only brought to the Mayor’s attention last week, which he says is the only one of its kind.

Burlington City Councilor Joe Magee says this use of off duty overtime patrol was shocking. “I was appalled, quite frankly, the fact that the union and department leadership would sign off on a contract that functionally provided a level of police service to one community that the rest of the city was not receiving,” he says.

However, Acting Chief Murad notes that the community was not patrolled on most nights. “Our goal as a police department is to make certain that we serve every single member of this community equally, and fairly, and that our services are the same, no matter where one lives or where one lives,” says Murad.

Murad says that of over 20,000 hours of overtime worked by officers in 2022, less than half of one percent was worked at River Watch. He says he “missed the notion that this was something we don’t normally do.” He added that he’s “made certain that we’re not going to renew this contract, we’re going to make certain that we will not have a contract like this again.”

Mayor Weinberger says he thinks this contract issue has now been resolved. But both he and Acting Chief Murad brought attention to the lack of sufficient staff at the Police Department, which Murad says remains his top priority.