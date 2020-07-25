Burlington mayor offers resources and staff in school reopening effort

BURLINGTON, Vt. – As city schools prepare to reopen next month, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger announced that the city will lend building space, staff time, and its COVID-19 analytics team to the effort.

Right now, the Burlington School District is planning to use a hybrid schedule, with remote and in-person education. Weinberger expressed hope that the additional space could help expand in-person learning over the course of the fall, particularly for elementary students.

Superintendent Thomas Flanagan told us there’s nothing set in stone yet, and particular city buildings haven’t been identified as part of this plan. He gave some insight on how that additional space might be used.

“We want to be able to provide services to students, families and the community when students are not in school where we can,” Flanagan said. “That’s complex and complicated to figure out, but we’re committed to working to ensure we’re providing support to families who need our support during this time and need us probably more than ever.”

City schools are set to reopen on August 26, with daily symptom and temperature checks, masks, and physical distancing among other changes.

The District is still trying to figure out some details of the reopening plan, including how students will get to school with buses running at a limited capacity. All the latest information on plans to reopen can be found on the District’s website.