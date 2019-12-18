Burlington mayor responds to calls for his resignation over BPD social media controversy

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Mayor Miro Weinberger is defending his administration’s handling of a social media controversy that resulted in two leadership changes in one day at the Burlington Police Department.

Last week, former Police Chief Brandon del Pozo admitted to creating a Twitter account to taunt local activist and Howard Center employee Charles Winkleman in July. The specific details of the incident were kept under wraps for months even though the chief reported what he had done to Weinberger just a few weeks later.

Shortly after Weinberger announced the resignation of del Pozo at a press conference on Monday, his temporary replacement Jan Wright told the mayor she had occasionally used a Facebook account under the pseudonym “Lori Spicer.” It has since been confirmed that she also taunted Winkleman, saying del Pozo was ‘in his head’ and he ‘needed help’.

Several Burlingtonians called for Weinberger’s resignation at Monday’s city council meeting and during a protest held outside the council chambers. Vicki Garrison with the Vermont Peace and Justice Center said it’s an issue that runs deeper than anonymous social media accounts.

“This is a systems issue that must be exposed, accounted for and changed in order for there to be respectable leadership in Burlington, equality and justice for all community members,” Garrison said.

Weinberger went on camera Tuesday and responded to the criticism.

“I think the best thing I can say is we’re taking action to address it,” Weinberger said. “In areas where we do need outside help like this culture of social media, I’ve committed to bringing in an outside expert.”

That outside expert has yet to be named, but will review the department’s social media activity and practices. City Attorney Eileen Blackwood has been asked to review Wright’s posts on the account in detail and report back by the end of the week.

“The fact that two senior level chiefs both had problematic use of social media raises the possibility that problematic social media use is widespread,” Weinberger said.

Three days after admitting that he taunted a Burlington resident through an anonymous Twitter account, Brandon del Pozo resigned. Shortly after Jan Wright was named acting chief, she admitted that she also operated an anonymous account under the name ‘Lori Spicer’.

Deputy Chief Jon Murad is now serving as acting chief. He has confirmed to city officials that he has never engaged in anonymous social media posting.

Weinberger said he spent ‘a good chunk’ of Tuesday thinking about the process of appointing del Pozo’s replacement. While he’s called del Pozo’s time as chief a period of progress and innovation, he thinks a new hire will be a much needed change.

“Any time you bring in a new chief, there’s also an opportunity to address areas you can get better, and I’m sure that will be at the heart of the search process for a new chief,” Weinberger said.