Burlington mayor to address del Pozo’s Twitter trolling at noon press conference

Mayor Miro Weinberger has scheduled a press conference for noon Monday, presumably to further address Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo’s anonymous trolling of a critic on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Burlington Progressives are calling for the chief to resign and for Weinberger to be held accountable for “a lack of transparency with the community.”

“It is never acceptable for the leadership in our city to bully or troll a member of the public or to lie to the press,” the party said in a statement. “We are also extremely concerned by the lack of the Mayor’s engagement with the Police Commission and City Council on this issue. … “

Late last week, del Pozo admitted he had created the account @WinkleWatchers to respond to local activist Charles Winkleman, a frequent critic of the department and del Pozo.

Del Pozo told reporters Friday that he said he realized within minutes of the tweets that it was wrong and deleted them. A short time later, del Pozo informed Weinberger of the account and the tweets. He also told the mayor that he lied to a Seven days reporter who asked about the @WinkleWatchers account.

Weinberger took the chief’s gun, badge and personal cell phone, and del Pozo took six weeks of leave to seek mental health treatment.

Weinberger was unavailable for comment Friday. He will address the controvery at noon today in the Community Room at the Burlington Police Department, One North Avenue.

On his blog, Winkleman wrote, “There are serious problems within the Burlington Police Department, and they come directly from its leadership.

“Chief del Pozo’s social media presence highlights these issues. Del Pozo’s social media is meant to bully and silence critics, whether it be private citizens or oversight groups like Copwatch, all while promoting himself.”