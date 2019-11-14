Burlington mayor to give ‘significant remarks’ on fight against opioids

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
What Matters This Week: Miro Weinberger

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Mayor Miro Weinberger is expected to give “significant remarks” about the next steps in the fight against opioids on Thursday.

Weinberger will receive the 2019 Circle of Stars award at the Turning Point Center’s 10th Annual Benefit Dinner. The event is being held at Hilton Burlington and will begin at 5 pm.

Past award winners include doctors, governors, senators and community leaders. The dinner is the organization’s premier fundraising event.

The Turning Point Center provides recovery support services for individuals and families in a “safe, substance-free environment”.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

More Sports

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog