Burlington mayor to give ‘significant remarks’ on fight against opioids

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Mayor Miro Weinberger is expected to give “significant remarks” about the next steps in the fight against opioids on Thursday.

Weinberger will receive the 2019 Circle of Stars award at the Turning Point Center’s 10th Annual Benefit Dinner. The event is being held at Hilton Burlington and will begin at 5 pm.

Past award winners include doctors, governors, senators and community leaders. The dinner is the organization’s premier fundraising event.

The Turning Point Center provides recovery support services for individuals and families in a “safe, substance-free environment”.