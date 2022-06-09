For about a decade prior to 2020, Burlington used to average two gunfire incidents per year. According to Mayor Miro Weinberger, the Queen City has had 38 since the start of 2020, a dozen of which have taken place so far this year.

The mayor joined Burlington Police Acting Chief Jon Murad and Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George Thursday afternoon. The three leaders addressed the gunfire incidents and ways to combat them at a joint news conference.

Murad said the department has identified the shooter in 19 of the 38 incidents and made arrests in 18 of them. George added that many factors have led to the spike in gun violence, including economic hardship, increases in gun purchases and reductions in police staffing.

Weinberger noted the Burlington Police cannot do what it’s historically done to curb violence — or the possibility of violence — with the effective staffing level of 60 officers that it has now. The mayor continued that asking the BPD to do so would simply be asking too much, urging the city to do everything it can to rebuild the department’s ranks.

“To rebuild the officer ranks to the now-authorized headcount of 87, we need the City Council to approve and show its full support for the rebuilding plan that I will be submitting in my (fiscal year 2023) budget that I’ll be submitting to the council next week,” Weinberger said.

The mayor also demanded action from both the federal and state levels on gun control. He said he’ll advocate for it in Montpelier in the next legislative session.