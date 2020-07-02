Burlington mayor warns bars could close if overcrowding continues

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Four Burlington bars have received written warnings for violating Governor Phil Scott’s COVID-19 safety guidelines after community members raised concerns about large crowds over the weekend.

The Governor’s current regulations specify that bars should require reservations, operate at 50 percent capacity indoors with properly spaced tables, and have an on-site health officer.

Mayor Miro Weinberger emphasized that overcrowded bars are the exact kind of environment responsible for COVID-19 spikes in other states.

“Last weekend, there was a lot of activity happening in the Burlington bars,” Weinberger said. “We got calls in the Mayor’s office about it, the Governor was notified, and there were many Burlingtonians who were rightly concerned about what they saw.”

If regulations continue to go unfollowed, Weinberger warned that it might be a short-lived reopening for nightlife in the Queen City.

“If the bars are not following the rules, if we are having further spreading of the virus within them, I’m going to take action,” Weinberger said. “We will do what we need to do to protect the health of our community.”

As COVID-19 cases rise nationwide, local health officials are urging Vermonters to stay vigilant. UVM Medical Center President Dr. Stephen Leffler said Vermont has handled outbreaks well, citing the early June outbreak in Winooski. He added that Vermont will have to be prepared for out-of-state outbreaks to make their way in.

“Some of those people are going to travel, some of them are going to be asymptomatic, and so this will impact us somewhere down the road,” Dr. Leffler said. “I do think that our strategy and the coordinated response Vermont has had to this point bears well for us in the future.”

Several weeks ago, it was announced that the annual July 3 Fireworks Spectacular won’t go on as planned, but now the city is organizing a safer celebration. The annual event is typically aired live on Local 22 & Local 44, but this year will be a re-airing of last year’s fireworks.

The city is also encouraging residents to get outside at 7:30 on July 3 and “make noise” to celebrate together.

“Whether that’s an instrument, ringing a bell or singing to connect again as a community,” said Parks Director Cindi Wight. “It’s a little bit of a quieter time this year, a reflective time, but we also don’t want to lose the fact that it’s a wonderful time to get together as a community.”

The repeat fireworks show will also be streamed on this website.

An upcoming election has also drawn concerns about the potential for large crowds gathering in a confined space. Vermonters will head to the polls on August 11 to vote in the Gubernatorial Primary, but city officials are encouraging Burlington residents to vote by mail or vote early.

Early voting is already underway, and a postcard with details on how to vote safely is in the process of being sent to all registered voters.