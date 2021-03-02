Burlington mayoral candidates speak ahead of Town Meeting Day results

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Within the next few hours, results will arrive for Burlington’s mayoral election, with incumbent Mayor Miro Weinberger (D) seeking a fourth term in office. City Council President Max Tracy (P), Councilor Ali Dieng (I) and four other candidates are challenging Weinberger for the mayor’s office.

Tracy has the backing of Burlington Progressives, and spent Tuesday biking to polling locations across Burlington. For the past several years, Progressives have managed to make gains in the city council, and Tracy has been seen by his peers as a fierce advocate who amplifies the voice of those who don’t have a seat at the table.

Tracy is hoping that Progressive momentum continues this Town Meeting Day.

“We have big questions to answer not only about this pandemic, but about large issues like the lack of affordable housing, like uprooting systemic racism, like addressing our climate crisis,” Tracy said. “We have not been making enough progress on these issues and we need to move past the status quo because it’s simply not good enough.”

Weinberger also toured polling locations today, and spoke at the Burlington School District’s ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Downtown Burlington High School.

He said voters want leadership and consistency during these unprecedented times. For the past year, he’s presided over a divided city council, with Democrats and Progressives often at odds over key issues like police reform and the CityPlace project.

“We are living in a time of unprecedented and simultaneous emergencies, and this is a time for proven leadership in the mayor’s office not a time for a brand new mayor to be learning on the job,” Weinberger said. “I think having someone who has been on the job for nine years is going to be a great benefit to the community.”