Burlington names new police chief for third time in five days

In the wake of former Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo’s resignation on Monday, city officials announced on Friday that a longtime former BPD officer will return to the Queen City as interim chief. Jennifer Morrison left Burlington in 2013 to spend five years as Colchester’s police chief. She has retired from that position, and she said she won’t apply for the permanent chief position in Burlington once the city begins a nationwide search.

A week ago, del Pozo publicly admitted to using an anonymous social media account to taunt and mock a frequent critic of the department. The target of the chief’s trolling suspected that he was behind it and had accused him of doing so.

Once del Pozo resigned, Deputy Chief Jan Wright briefly stepped in as interim chief until acknowledging that she, too, had a burner social media account. Mayor Miro Weinberger said Friday afternoon that a city investigation of her social media use is still underway. Wright will remain on administrative leave, with pay, until that investigation is complete. There was no indication of how long that may be. “I do think it is important to follow the typical practice and to complete that now,” the mayor said. “I’ll have more to say about this as soon as possible, but that’s about all I can say at this point.”

Deputy Chief Jon Murad will continue to serve as acting chief until the City Council can confirm Morrison as interim chief. The council’s next meeting is scheduled for January 6. “It is an honor and a privilege to rejoin the organization that taught me so much and shaped me as a law enforcement leader,” Morrison said. “There’s definitely some work to be done.”

Morrison will be coming out of retirement at a difficult time for her former department. She acknowledged that fact on Friday, but she also hoped city residents remember that the work of the police continues. “The officers on the street, 24/7, 365, are there to provide professional and compassionate policing services,” she said. “This is a world-class police agency; do not lose sight of that.”

Weinberger said the lengthy effort to develop an official social media policy for city employees is still underway. He also noted that the recent events concerning del Pozo and Wright highlight one of the reasons why the process is taking so long. “The policy that has been worked on throughout this time and was nearing approval did not speak to the issue of pseudonym accounts, and that is obviously something that now, any city policy going forward will need to address,” he said.

Where the BPD is concerned, the mayor added that the city is hiring an out-of-state consultant. She’ll investigate the department’s social media practices, help develop clear standards and determine how to make sure those standards are followed. Weinberger said she’s expected to arrive on Friday, January 3.