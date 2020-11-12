Burlington New North End to host pop-up testing sites

Free coronavirus testing will be offered in the Queen city on Thursday and Friday at the Robert Miller Community and Recreation Center in the New North End.

Waste water testing in that part of Burlington indicted Covid-19 may be on the rise in that part of Burlington, that kind of testing can provide results of positive cases 2 to 7 days before infections are found via people being tested.

Pop-Up Testing Details:

When: Thursday 1:00-4:00 pm and Friday 9:00 am-1:00 pm

Where: Miller Center, 130 Gosse Court, Burlington

How: Reservations are required (no walk-ins). Reservations are available through Garnet Health at this link: https://phreesia.me/MillerCenterPopUp