Burlington non-profit provides local mom with a new car

A Newport mom of three walked away with a brand new car and it didn’t cost her a penny thanks to a Burlington nonprofit organization.

The organization is called Good News Garage, a nonprofit car donation program based in Burlington.

On Thursday, a car went to Mercedeze Moore, a mom of three from Newport Vermont. She hasn’t had a car in almost two years.

“It’s like a breath of fresh air,” Moore said. “I have been walking my oldest to school with my two younger ones with us.”

“We had to stop speech therapy because I couldn’t walk with the three children over three miles away,” Moore said. “It was just difficult.”

Good News Garage has provided 5,500 vehicles to low-income individuals and families. Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger and Senator Patrick Leahy were there to celebrate the milestone.

“Just think of that number again, in a state as small as ours there are 5,500,” Senator Leahy said.

Director of Operations of Good News Garage, Cash Cranson, said the car shortage from the pandemic has made it hard on those who were already struggling.

“Here we are again with a tone of need and ever more presently because of the national chip shortage that is affecting our ability to get donations as well,” Cranson said.

The organization finds families through its partnership with Reach Up. It doesn’t cost the families a cent.

“They take ownership of the car we give them the title, it’s theirs,” Cranson said. “We warranty the cars for a year, so when they come in we fix anything that needs to be fixed and change the oil for them.”

Moore is hopeful this car will make her life easier.

“I won’t have to walk,” Moore said. “I won’t have to cancel appointments, I can visit family more.”

Moore’s daughter got to sit in the driver’s seat, but it will be a few more years before she takes it on the road.

“She’s not quite old enough to have one yet,” Senator Leahy said.