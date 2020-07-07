Burlington nursing home reports positive COVID-19 test result

A skilled nursing facility in Burlington has reported a confirmed COVID-19 case to the Vermont State Department of Health.

In a statement, Elderwood at Burlington said routine testing recently confirmed the diagnosis. Families of residents have been notified of the diagnosis, and the facility says it has suspended limited outdoor visitation for at least 28 days.

Citing health privacy laws, the facility, located at 989Starr Farm Road, offered no details, including the condition of the person who tested positive.

“Elderwood has implemented established isolation and infection control protocols as well as those protocols consistent with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Vermont State Department of Health for persons suspected of having the virus.

Elderwood says it conducts “comprehensive” COVID-19 testing of all residents and staff, aand has implemented “infection control protocols” for new residents. The protocols include close monitoring of new resident for 14 days following admission and periodic testing.

Staff caring for new residents are required to wear full personal protective equipment as well, Elderwood said.