A Burlington police officer suffered serious injuries early Wednesday when a man in a stolen car fled a traffic stop before crashing in Burlington.

Just after 3 a.m., Chittenden County Sheriff deputies attempted a traffic stop on a stolen car driven by a man later identified as Malcom Sovey, 21, of Milton. Sovey fled at a “high rate of speed,” police said.

About 40 minutes later, deputies encountered the vehicle again and the pursuit continued until Sovey crashed on Battery Street in Burlington.

Sovey then fled on foot. A Burlington officer joined the chase and “sustained serious injury” while taking Sovey into custody, Burlington police said. The department said no additional information on the officer’s condition was available.

Sovey was arrested on numerous charges, including aggravated assault, resisting arrest, eluding police, excessive sapeed and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police said Sovey’s criminal history includes arrests for assault and robbery with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint in 2019.