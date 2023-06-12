Burlington, VT – More than 190 vulnerable Chittenden County residents are set to lose their temporary housing next month, and Burlington officials say if the state doesn’t approve their plan to help them there will be no other options.

Both the Queen City and the Chittenden County Homeless Alliance sent in letters of interest to the state’s Agency of Human Services on June 1st.

The letters were petitioning to allow the City of Burlington to turn a state-owned building on Cherry Street into a 50-bed overnight shelter that would double as a 75-person day shelter.

To request an extension of the second deadline for the state’s Motel Voucher Program that has housed the homeless throughout the pandemic, Burlington’s Special Assistant to End Homelessness Sarah Russell says the city has not gotten an indication from the state on if they will approve the proposals, but said if those aren’t given the go-ahead, they have no other current options.

“I don’t know what we would do. We have been having some conversations with municipalities outside the city about how they could help. None of them have the capacity to stand up a shelter of any magnitude, which is reasonable. We would probably go back to the drawing board but what we would see is a huge number of people that are unsheltered,” said Russell.

Last week Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger said if the voucher program’s deadline was extended, the next eight months would be dedicated to finding the 194 vulnerable houseless permanent housing.

The city says 112 new affordable housing units are opening in Chittenden County within the next year.