Burlington, VT– Officials are looking for ways to fight against the growing gun violence in recent years.

Following last weekend’s shooting of three Palestinian-American students, and mid-November’s double homicide, many Burlington residents feel the city has changed.

Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad hopes to continue rebuilding the police department, while the mayor says combating gun violence needs to happen at the state level.

The start of December, marking 16 gunfire incidents in the Queen City in 2023. Chief Murad said this year has not had the same level of violence, when comparing to the 26 gunfire incidents in 2022.

But Murad said the numbers are nowhere near what the police department used to consider normal.

“This pace is not something that we are used to,” said Murad on Wednesday.

Residents may fear the scope of violence in the city has changed forever, something police and the Mayor’s Office are aiming to change.

“What we’re working to do is make certain that we are as responsive as possible to the public, particularly when there are clear calls for service that involve people’s safety,” said Murad. “That is the threshold for us right now, because we can’t be as responsive as we once were for calls for service that don’t involve safety.”

Murad said the previously dwindling police force is working its way back up. The chief said there’s currently 69 sworn officers, 58 of which are actively on duty. Murad noted he’s confident numbers could be in the 70s by the start of the next fiscal year. The department is authorized for 87 officers.

“I don’t think 87 is enough, we need to be higher than that, we used to be authorized for 105. I think we used to be a very effective agency when we were authorized for 105,” said Murad.

Murad said he believes the police department can rebuild despite the crime challenges.

“I don’t think that we feel the city is quite the same,” said Murad. “I know we have folks in town asking if they even want to stay in town, including many of our businesses. I urge them to stick through this, I do believe better things are around the corner, we are making important changes, we are rebuilding.”

Mayor Miro Weinberger echoed that message. He said he’ll push for further gun reform in the upcoming legislative session.

“I do think that there are gun violence policy issues that we need to continue to revisit,” said Mayor Weinberger. “We’re coming up on a new legislative season; I will once again be pushing for items that have been outstanding that Burlingtonians have been voting for a long time.”