Burlington officials to get long-awaited update on CityPlace development

Two months after a receiving a scathing letter from Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger, the developers of the stalled CityPlace project are scheduled Monday to provide a long-awaited update on the $225 million project.

Weinberger gave Brookfield Properties an Oct. 28 deadline to submit an updated development plan and present it to Burlington City Council. The mayor’s Aug. 27 letter warned Brookfiled that the developer is not in compliance with its Oct. 2016 agreement with the city.

MORE: Miro Weinberger’s letter to Brookfield Properties

“Most significantly,” the letter stated, Brookfield ceased construction more than a year ago and has failed to provide city officials an updated timeline for getting the project back on track. Weinberger’s letter demanded the developer pay more than $200,000 to cover costs associated with the delay, which has left a giant hole in the heart of Burlington while restricting access to downtown streets and sidewalks.

More than a year of construction delays have left a giant hole in the heart of Burlington.

“[T]he lack of progress over the past year is deeply frustrating, and your lack of clear progress on a revised project since July is threatening the viability of our long-planned collaboration.” Letter to Brookfield Properties from Mayor Miro Weeinberger, August 27, 2019

Brookfield’s last update to City Council, in August, left city officials angry and frustrated. Aanan Olsen, vice president of development, blamed the lack of progress on outstanding litigation, the complexity of the project and escalating costs. Several councilors members suggested it may be time to terminate Brookfield’s contract and take immediate action to salvage the project.

“They have taken advantage of our good faith and the city’s willingness to play ball,” said Progressive City Councilor Max Tracy, who has been a vocal critic of Brookfield. “We cannot continue to sit here and have these non-update updates take place… We would pursue a course of increasing penalties and accountability for the developer.”