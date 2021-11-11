Burlington PD acting chief reports progress addressing race disparities in traffic stops, tickets

Burlington Police Acting Chief Jon Murad said Thursday night that the department still needs to work on racial disparities in whom officers use force on and in who gets arrested in the Queen City. However, he said police now pull over and ticket African-American drivers at a lower rate than their share of the population.

Chief Murad presented figures to the city’s Ward 2 and Ward 3 Neighborhood Planning Assembly. Those figures included crash data showing that Black drivers are 8% of the motorists in the Queen City. So far in 2021, however, they comprise 7.2% of the drivers in BPD traffic stops and 5.6% of the drivers to whom Burlington officers have issued tickets.

A Ward Two resident expressed concern about an incident from this summer that took place while she was in a downtown store. Mayumi Cornell heard loud noises and stepped outside to find out where they were coming from.

“There was one gentleman that was beating on another person, and so I went back into the store and I asked them to call the police, and they said, ‘well, they won’t come’,” Cornell said, adding that the attacker stopped what he was doing after she went back outside and yelled at him. “Why would the people in the store think that the police would not respond to something of physical violence?”

“I can’t entirely answer that,” Murad replied. “But I do know that our delayed response has caused people not to report things as often, and I said to the Ward 5 (Neighborhood Planning Assembly) — my final plea of the evening was that I want to reverse that.”

The acting chief also noted that the BPD has just hired its first officer in nearly two years. He’s a probationary officer currently enrolled in the Vermont Police Academy in Pittsford. Murad expects the department to continue losing more officers than it brings aboard for at least another year before it can halt the losses and begin rebuilding its ranks.