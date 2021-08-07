Burlington PD seeks suspect after shots fired at gas station

For the second Saturday in a row, the Burlington Police are looking for a suspect after a shots-fired incident at a downtown gas station.

Investigators wrote in an email that it happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. at Simon’s Mobil on South Winooski Avenue. That’s the same gas station where three men got into what police referred to as a shootout last Saturday.

Ten to 12 people apparently got into a large fight, during which someone fired gunshots. Police don’t know who it was. However, while officers were speaking with witnesses and collecting evidence, they say another fight broke out in the City Market parking lot directly across the street. At least one person in that second altercation had also been in the initial fight.

Below is a portion of video provided by police; a bystander appears to have recorded it with a smartphone. Local 22 & Local 44 News has muted most of the sound because of an audible obscenity several seconds into the video and possible obscenities at other points in the video.

If you know anything else, the Burlington P.D. is asking you to call them at (802) 658-2704.