Burlington, VT– Police have made two arrests in connection to a shooting that occurred on Saturday, April 29th. Police say 19-year-old Tyrin Smith was arrested and charged with first degree attempted murder, and a 17-year-old female suspect was also taken into custody after the fact. Police have also identified the victim as Aquill Nickson, who was later arrested for felony drug possession.

After observing two suspects leave an undisclosed address on North Street, BPD says officers made a traffic stop and arrested the individuals. Police also say a “significant quantity” of drugs were recovered from Smith. A search warrant was obtained, and officers found additional amounts of drugs at the North Street address.

Police believe Smith, along with another unnamed suspect, wore a mask, ski goggles, and gloves, and made way to an apartment at 165 Main Street. Police say this was in search of a person with whom they had exchanged “threatening electronic messages.” Police say the suspects climbed two fire escapes and traveled across a roof, eventually breaking through a wall separating a hallway and the apartment.

Police say Smith shot Nickson in the upper chest, however, police note Nickson was not the person Smith was searching for. Police say Nickson then fled the apartment to the corner of Church St and Main St, where he was found by officers and Burlington Fire Department personnel. According to police, other individuals fled the apartment by jumping from a third-story window.

Police say Nickson discarded a “large quantity of crack cocaine” as he fled. Police note Nickson’s name has been revealed due to the fact he was arrested for drug-related charges.

Police believe Smith originally left the state, but eventually returned. Smith is being held without bail until his arraignment. Police say the juvenile female is being investigated as an accessory after the fact.

The United States Marshals Service, the Milton Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives aided BPD in this case. This was the Queen City’s second gunfire incident in 2023.