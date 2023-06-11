The chief of the Burlington Police Department appears in the credits of the world’s number-one movie.

Chief Jon Murad says he did a very small amount of work as a consultant to the producers of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”. He says he’s proud to have done the work, but he notes that his name is misspelled in the credits. The letter ‘h’ was erroneously added to his first name.

Murad, a Chittenden County native, was once an actor who landed bit parts on “The X-Files”, “Beverly Hills 90210” and “Melrose Place”. After leaving entertainment to become a New York City police officer, the NYPD eventually promoted him to the rank of assistant commissioner.

Murad also served as a technical consultant to the producers of the sitcom “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” before returning to Chittenden County in 2018 as the BPD’s deputy chief of operations.