Burlington Police Chief Brandon Del Pozo resigns amid Twitter scandal

Mayor Miro Weinberger joined officials at the Burlington Police Headquarters Monday to announce the immediate resignation of the Queen City’s Police Chief, Brandon del Pozo.

“With great sadness, I have accepted his decision,” Weinberger said.

Last week, the now former chief admitted to creating a fake twitter account to troll a city resident back in July. The specific details of the incident were kept under wraps for months even though the chief reported what he had done to Weinberger just a few weeks later.

“We were going to attempt to protect his medical privacy, particularly, given that this was a mental health condition,” Weingberger said. “Particularly given the stigma that attaches to mental health, especially in the public safety realm.”

According to Weinberger, a city-led investigation revealed the chief’s actions were caused by a mental health condition. The mayor said he placed del Pozo on a six week medical leave to seek treatment, before returning to the department in September.

Del Pozo attributed his behavior to a serious brain injury he suffered in a bike crash in 2018. In his resignation letter to the mayor, del Pozo said he looks back on his time with feelings of pride and accomplishment, specifically citing the city’s progress in reducing opioid deaths during his 4 years as chief. The mayor said del Pozo’s decision to resign was his.

“I believed he had considerable support, and there was a way forward but it would be a very painful route forward,” he said. “It would be one where he would face ongoing scrutiny and questioning.”