Burlington police chief city’s “uptick in gunfire” in light of Boulder and Georgia shootings

A shopping center and several spas quickly became scenes of terror as gun shots took the lives of innocent people in Boulder, Colorado and Atlanta, Georgia.

These tragedies were one week apart.

Closer to home, Burlington police are paying close attention to heightened gun violence. Recently, they reported seeing an upward trend in gun violence in the Queen City, calling it “a troubling uptick in gunfire.”

But Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad says this uptick is a very different phenomenon than what is taking place nationally.

“When we have individuals discharging firearms in our city, it gives us great concern, irrespective if someone is hit because the differences between a shooting incident and an aggravated assault or homicide is inches,” said Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad.

In 2020, the department reported four shooting incidents; a significant climb after holding steady at two shootings and gunfire homicides in both 2018 and 2019. The last time BPD saw an increase in gun violence was in 2015, when they tracked three incidents.

This month alone, there have already been two instances of gunfire.

“We saw an attempted murder on Walnut Street a few weeks ago, and on Friday night we saw an instance in which we believe a vehicle pursuing another vehicle discharged a number of rounds from what we believe was an AR-15 type platform at an unknown victim,” said Murad.

One Burlington woman called Friday’s incident a wake-up call, as it happened a block from her home.

“When you think of a quaint, lovely, tight-knit community or city, you think that could never happen here. But at this point in time with Colorado, with Atlanta, with everything over the past 20 years or so, it can happen anywhere at this point,” said Lauren Whittaker.

Murad says there are three key strategies to follow in an active shooter scenario.

“The hierarchy is run, hide, fight. Run being the most preferable, hide if you can’t run, and fight if you must.”

But he says these events shouldn’t make you live in fear, but — instead — be aware and have a plan.

“…I do want neighbors to recognize that these things can happen, they do happen, they are going to happen somewhere and that if they do, people to have to give some thought as to what they will do in that moment,” said Murad.

He says, on a national level, we haven’t seen as many high profile shootings as in previous years in part due to the pandemic. He says what we’re seeing around the country is not what we are seeing in Burlington, but gunfire activity has increased.