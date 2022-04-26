Tuesday night, the Burlington Police Commission finalized a document that would give it more oversight.

The proposal will now be sent to the Burlington city council and the city attorney for final approval.

If approved, the commission will get its own legal services, allow its seven members to speak publicly about citizen complaints. They would also be granted power to investigate the chief and could be an independent party to review complaints.

Burlington community members voiced concerns with gang issues. Burlington Acting Police Chief Jon Murad says there aren’t gangs like in major cities. But he does say there are affinity groups of younger people.

“There’s some that are located in the North part and South part of the city,” said Burlington Acting Police Chief Jon Murad. “They put out the flags that are known to be associated with national gangs such as crips, bloods, and Latin kings.”

Murad says being short staffed hasn’t helped.

“These numbers are worrisome,” Murad said. “They are intensively problematic. They are numbers we have never seen before.”

Those in the community feel the same way.

“I am really concerned with the numbers of police,” said a Burlington community member.

One Burlington resident believes the problem with staffing shortages spans beyond the relationship between officers and city council members.

“We have a representative democracy, people vote for those councilors,” says a Burlington community member.

Melo Grant believes a disconnect between the police and the community are at the heart of this issue.

“If there was a better good fate effort to be responsive to some the concerns that were expressed early in the community, than we might be in a better position,” said Melo Grant.

But she sees this as a two way street.

“One of the major things is that officers do not feel supported in the community,” Grant said.

Grant believes the disconnect is hurting Burlington’s chances of recruiting officers to the force.

“If we want someone to do a lateral transfer from another place and they google Burlington, what are they going to see they aren’t going to see anything positive,” Grant said.