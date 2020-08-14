Burlington Police Commission holds first joint meeting with city councilors on possible reforms

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Burlington City Council Public Safety Committee held their first joint meeting with the Burlington Police Commission on Thursday to outline how both parties will work together to identify possible issues in local policing.

The joint committee provides a new forum for conversations on police reform, but it’s longterm goals appear open-ended. The committee elected Councilor Zoraya Hightower as chair, and she said a lot of the early work will be about gathering feedback.

“Hearing from the community in a way that is much more solution oriented and much more longterm than our public forum, I don’t think our public forum space is the right way to engage with the community,” Hightower said. “Engage with the community in ways that are like, ‘Let’s spend an hour talking about this topic,’ or “Let’s spend an hour engaging with these kinds of people.”

Interim Police Chief Jon Murad agreed that public feedback is important, but told the newly-formed committee he believes there’s some voices that are often ignored.

“Part of the challenge here is learning to hear other sides of each of these discussions,” Murad said. There are a lot of people in the city who are concerned about what happens if we drop below certain numbers, and we have experienced some loss already.”

The committee’s assesment of the BPD will eventually lead to a report with recommendations, but in the meantime they’re focusing on short-term issues like staffing and the possibility for some calls to be redirected to other first responders.

Councilor Franklin Paulino noted there’s one group that hasn’t had their thoughts heard, but it sounds like there’s consensus on getting their input.

“It would be really great at some point if the committee could hear from BPD employees anonymously,” Paulino said.

“I think that hearing from the men and women in the department would be a great idea and figuring out how to do that would be very important, I think they have a lot to say,” Murad responded.

A representative from the Howard Street Outreach program also attended the meeting to provide details on how the program operates, and noted that police often assist in mental health calls and other services.