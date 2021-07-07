Burlington police commission closes meeting to public to discuss complaint against officer

The Burlington Police Commission called a special meeting Wednesday to investigate a complaint into one of the department’s officers.

Within five minutes of the meeting, the commissioners called for an executive session, closing the proceedings to the public. Officials said the meeting was closed so members could hear testimony about the ‘disciplinary actions of an officer’ following a complaint by a Burlington resident.

Commissioner Stephanie Seguino said a policy adopted by the commission last year requires that complaints be confidential. “So we’re really not at liberty to say anything beyond that,” she said.

Commissioners met behind closed doors for nearly 2 hours to discuss the employee matter. Robert Appel, an independent attorney, says he was brought in by the city due to the conflict.

He says they need to examine the matter further and collect relevant information. Appel says the commission could very well call another special meeting to revisit this situation and consider next steps.