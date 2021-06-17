Burlington police commissioners get guidance from national group on how to better oversee law enforcement

The Burlington Police Commission has been getting remote training recently on how to give law enforcement in the Queen City more effective civilian oversight. The training from the National Association of Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement concluded Thursday night.

NACOLE’s director of training and education said the organization often hears a question from police. She said police in communities with civilian oversight boards wonder how civilians can know anything about the specialized work that they do.

“Therefore, it’s very important for law enforcement to help develop the training so it’s not done in a vacuum,” Cameron McEllhiney said. “It also is one more way you can build some of those bridges and lines of communication.”

McEllhiney is from Minneapolis. She said the Minneapolis Police Department helps develop 20 hours of training that new members of that city’s Police Conduct Oversight Commission have to take within their first six months.

“They also have 16 hours of ride-alongs,” she added. “Ride-alongs are such an amazing way to bridge that gap of understanding with the commission and police officers.”

Burlington police commissioners said they find it challenging to make more effective use of the tools they already have. One member also noted that she finds it a challenge to have an effective, respectful working relationship with the Burlington Police Department while the community desires change.

“The commission is seeing its role as being more substantive, but the police department — with no disrespect whatsoever, but they have been used to a system that is very different and I’m not sure how much our input is appreciated,” Ward 6 commissioner Stephanie Seguino said.

Commission vice-chair Shireen Hart said she now sees more clearly, after the training, why the community might perceive the commission to be an extension of the BPD. She added that the group can take immediate steps to help dispel that notion.

“We shouldn’t be meeting at the police department,” she said. “We should have portions of our meetings where we should be meeting alone in executive session to deliberate some of the things we have.”