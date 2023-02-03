A proposed charter change on Burlington’s Town Meeting Day ballot could lead to the creation of a community control board with the power to discipline and dismiss police officers.

Burlington City Councilor Gene Bergman says Progressives have long been advocating for more police oversight, and thousands of people petitioned to put the board up for a vote in March.

But Mayor Weinberger, who vetoed the proposal two years ago, remains opposed to independent oversight of police.

Weinberger notes the board would be unelected.

“The oversight structure detailed in the charter change has little to no precedent in the country,” Weinberger says. “It lacks basic protections to ensure the fairness we must offer our officers to succeed in rebuilding the department.”

Bergman says the proposed board isn’t too different from what already exists, both in Burlington and around the country, and would add another layer of oversight to the community. He thinks Weinberger isn’t sharing the full story.

“The real focus of this proposal is on serious offenses,” Bergman says. “It’s very clear that the board does not have to take jurisdiction over any individual complaint.”

But Weinberger says the language of the proposal is binding, meaning there will not be an opportunity to change the wording moving forward.

Bergman says instances of racial disparities by the police have diminished some of the community’s trust. An oversight committee can start to regain that trust.

“I would hope that people would not just accept the mayor’s false critiques, and would look at the proposal themselves, have conversations about questions, and they should vote on how they think things should be,” says Bergman.

City Councilor Ben Traverse shares the mayor’s opposition. He said opponents will be introducing a resolution and are hoping to come up with another proposal that covers common ground.

“A no vote is not a vote against oversight and accountability,” he said. “A no vote is against the experimental measure that has been forced before voters.”