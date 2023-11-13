Burlington Police dispatchers at the Emergency Communications Center are back at One North Avenue after they were temporarily relocated early Monday when someone set a fire in the department’s vestibule.

There were no injuries reported, but police said the fire caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.

The 2 a.m. fire activated the sprinkler system, which coupled with thick, acrid smoke forced the Emergency Communications Center to move temporarily to the South Burlington Police Department.

Burlington Fire Department put out the fire and, after declaring the building safe, dispatchers returned to One North Avenue Emergency Communications Center.

An investigation into the incident continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (802) 658-2704.