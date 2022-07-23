Burlington, VT — The Burlington Police Department are investigating a gunfire incident after a man entered the University of Vermont Medical Center Emergency Department with a gunshot wound.

The man, who is described to be in his 40’s, entered the hospital shortly after midnight and was treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Officers learned the location of the incident and were able to gather evidence that a shooting occurred. They also learned that there were two men who had fled the scene after the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact BPD at (802) 658-2704.

There have now been 17 gunfire incidents in Burlington in 2022.