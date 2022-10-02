The Burlington Police are busy investigating the Queen City’s fourth homicide of the year.

BPD Acting Chief Jon Murad says the victim is an unnamed 40-year-old man. He was apparently shot shortly before 8:30 Sunday night inside an apartment on Pine Street. Murad says the victim was alive when authorities were notified but died before first responders could reach him.

The South Burlington Police and the UVM Police are among the agencies helping to investigate, along with members of the recently-formed Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force. Murad says federal ATF agents are among those responding members.