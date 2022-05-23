Burlington Police are investigating a gunfire incident that took place Monday morning at City Hall Park.

Acting Police Chief Jon Murad says this is their tenth gunfire this year.

Several bullets traveled outside City Hall Park, hitting the windows of Burlington Businesses. Some of these stores were the Burton Store and the Community Bank Branch on College Street.

“It’s sickening and disheartening,” says Julian Garcia. “What resources are we not providing for our community?”

Police say the shooting incident took place just after four in the morning on Monday.

“I was around there yesterday taking a stroll and it definitely makes you think,” Garcia says.

Burlington Acting Police Chief Jon Murad believes multiple parties may be involved. He is concerned with the increasing trend of gunfire incidents.

“That puts us well on track to exceed last year record of fourteen for the calendar year which precedes the previous year’s record at a dozen for the calendar year,” Murad says.

Last week, Murad unveiled the Burlington Safety Program. He says he plans on having officers patrolling the marketplace at all hours.

“We’re looking into a robust plan for the downtown to have officers around when people are around,” Murad says.