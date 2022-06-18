Burlington, VT — The Burlington Police Department are investigating a gunfire incident that occurred at around 12:45 am on Saturday. Callers reported sounds of gunfire and screaming in the area of the Marketplace Parking Garage, however, those involved fled the scene before police arrived.

Preliminary investigations indicate that there was a gunfight between two individuals. There was no indication that anyone was hit by gunfire and police have recovered ballistic evidence. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Oren Byrne at (802) 540-2345.

The BPD say that this is the 13th gunfire incident this year.