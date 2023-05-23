Police are investigating a gunfire incident that led to a building being evacuated early Tuesday morning. (File photo)

Burlington, VT- A buildingin Burlington’s Old North End was evacuated early Tuesday after gunfire severed a gas line.

Police responded to multiple 911 calls just before 1 a.m. and found gunshot damage to buildings on Riverside Ave. In one building, a gas line was hit and actively leaking. Burlington Fire Dept. responded to shut off the gas, and Vermont Gas came to make repairs.

No injuries were reported. Police are investigating the incident, and anyone with information can call Burlington Police at (802) 658-2704.