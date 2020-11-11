Burlington police investigate shooting near downtown; victim hospitalized

Burlington police are investigating an overnight shooting near Pine and King streets.

Officers responded at about 3 a.m. Wednesday and found the victim bleeding from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

Investigators then followed a blood trail to a Pine Street address, where they established a crime scene and safeguarded evidence. Police say the investigation is in its early stages. They did not say if any arrests have been made or if they have suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Burlington police.