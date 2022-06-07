Burlington, VT — The Burlington Police Department is investigating a shooting near Roosevelt Park over the weekend. Police say it was the 12th shooting incident in Burlington in 20222, but Acting Chief Jon Murad says this gunfire incident is a little different from the ones that we have been seeing in the past. This incident took place in daylight, and in a place where families and children frequent.

Burlington Police say the shooting happened Sunday around 7 pm near Roosevelt Park. One person was in a private yard when they were hit by a spall and suffered minor injuries. That individual was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center out of an abundance of caution but is now feeling well and at home. Chief Murad says the people who were at the incident are associated with previous gunfire incidents but they don’t know how they are connected to this one or not.

“So we are very concerned by this incident, we are treating it as seriously as we would if the outcome would have been direr, we are thankful that we don’t have a serious injury that the individual is ok physically,” said Chief Murad.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department.