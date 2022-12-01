Burlington, VT – Police are asking for help identifying a man seen peering into the windows of a woman’s home in the Hill Section of Burlington.

The woman told police she first saw the man around 5;17 p.m. Wednesday. He returned just after 2 a.m. Thursday and tried to get into the home. Surveillance video from early Thursday shows the man wearing a light colored hat, coat and snow pants peering into the windows and walking around the porch. He appears to be wearing glasses and crocs.

Burlington Police say if anyone recognizes the person of interest on video to contact investigators at 802-658-2704.