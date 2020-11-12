Burlington police make an arrest in downtown shooting

BURLINGTON, Vt. – After nearly 18 hours of investigation, Burlington police apprehended the sole suspect of an early-morning shooting on Pine Street.

The suspect’s name hasn’t been released, but Acting Chief of Police Jon Murad said he’s being held on $20,000 bail.

The apparent shooting occurred around 3 am Wednesday morning. Police received a call from a man claiming he’d been shot, and officers located him near the intersection of King Street and Pine Street.

The victim received treatment on scene and was later transported to UVM Medical Center. He’s currently in stable condition.

Officers followed a trail of blood from where the victim was found, leading them to 185 Pine Street. They established a crime scene and began gathering evidence.

“We were able to recover significant ballistics evidence,” Acting Chief Murad said. “It was indicative of the fact that multiple rounds were fired at this individual, although the victim was struck once. We believe there were two firearms in play, although we do not believe there was an exchange of gunfire.”

Several of the officers working on the investigation were veterans, and the Burlington Police Department acknowledged their work on Veteran’s Day:

On #VeteransDay, @OneNorthAvenue thanks the men & women who serve, particularly those at BPD. Last night a veteran accompanied a shooting victim to UVMMC, a veteran helped secure the crime scene, two veterans are on the investigation—just a few of the vets who proudly serve #BTV. — Burlington Police (@OneNorthAvenue) November 11, 2020

Some aspects of the investigation are still ongoing, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.