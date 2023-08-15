Burlington, VT– A man is dead in Burlington’s New North End after police say he barricaded himself inside a garage during what a homeowner thought was a burglary. The large police response on Killarney Drive, and hours of negotiation, ended in what Police Chief Jon Murad said is an outcome officers never want to see.

Chief Murad said just after 5 p.m. a person living on Killarney Dr called police when she saw someone breaking into her house through a remote security camera feed. The homeowner was not in the house at the time. At that point, it was unknown to police if the suspect was armed.

A neighbor in the area noted that police cars showed up silently with no sirens. Police located the suspect inside, who then barricaded himself in the garage.

The Crisis Negotiations Team and its Emergency Response Unit aided in the hours-long negotiation efforts.

Just after 6:45 p.m. Murad said officers deployed a pepper ball gun in an effort to make the garage an unpleasant place for the suspect to stay.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. a gunshot was heard by police, reporters, and neighbors on scene.

“We did just hear a sound that sounded like a gunshot, and we fear that we are probably looking at a recovery at this point as opposed to an arrest,” Murad said at the time.

Police ultimately believe the suspect took his own life, but Murad said it’s a determination a medical examiner will have to make.

“This isn’t the outcome that we ever want for something like this,” Murad later said.

“Officers here worked for many hours attempting to avoid this kind of outcome. I know our negotiators take this kind of thing hard, they work really closely with the person, and most of the time we don’t have this kind of outcome,” he said.

Murad notes police are now creating a crime scene, evaluating, and investigating.

Police are expected to release the suspect’s name in the coming days.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.