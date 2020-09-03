Burlington Police Officers’ Association attorney responds to protesters’ call for the firing of three officers

BURLINGTON, Vt. – An attorney representing the Burlington Police Officers’ Association has responded to protesters’ call for the firing of three officers involved in use of force incidents.

“The conduct of officers Cory Campbell and Joseph Corrow, as well as the conduct of Sgt. Jason Bellavance was reviewed by the city. The city found no significant wrongdoing,” said BPOA Attorney Richard Cassidy. “The city’s decision was to impose a low level of discipline, and the employees and the Union did not contest that discipline… The cases are closed at a matter of law.”

Cassidy added that if the city chose to terminate the three officers now, it would be a violation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. If an arbitrator found that no further discipline could be imposed, Cassidy said that the city would be “ordered to reinstate the officers, or pay the equivalent of their salary and benefits for the rest of their careers.”

Mayor Miro Weinberger addressed the situation on Wednesday and said he’s discussed the demands with protestors in recent days.

“Varying degrees of discipline were handed out with the different incidents, and that’s the process we have,” Weinberger said. “The city attorney has released memos, and we have shared this information with protesters about the limitations within the law of reopening and revisiting that.”

Weinberger mentioned that he’s open to discussing future changes to officer discipline, adding that he believes it’s “problematic” that the police chief alone has a formal role in disciplining officers.

Earlier this week, hundreds of people gathered at Battery Park and marched to Burlington City Hall, where organizers once again called for the three officers to be fired.

“We want those three cops fired,” said Harmony Edosomwan. “Jason Bellavance, Cory Campbell, Joseph Corrow. We want all of them fired.”

It came one day after the arrest of a Winooski man who was armed with a rifle while lurking around a crowd of protestors over the weekend.

Jordan Atwood, 25, was arrested after investigators determined that a 2019 case against him included pre-trial conditions not to possess firearms. Police said prior to that knowledge, Vermont’s status as an open-carry state left them no option but to monitor Atwood.

The situation prompted Mayor Miro Weinberger to release a statement on Tuesday voicing concern over the safety of protestors, police, and the community.

“If the demonstrators wish to continue protest in the street, I urge them to coordinate such actions with the City so that their safety, and the safety of the public, can be assured,” Weinberger said. “I am also concerned for the safety of the police and the general public after a rock was thrown at one of our officers last night, and the passage of emergency vehicles was temporarily blocked.”

Weinberger also applauded the Burlington Police Department for their work in investigating and arresting Jordan Atwood. The remarks drew criticism from the organizers of Monday’s protest, who felt the statement suggested protests have been largely violent in nature.

“That was a slap in the face,” said Harmony Edosomwan. “We have been peaceful, we the community have been peaceful. It is the cops that are the danger to us, and that is why we’re here today.”

Protestors have continually called for justice in the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin that left him paralyzed and in critical condition. They also held signs bearing the names of other Black individuals who have died as a result of police shootings or excessive force, including George Floyd, Michael Brown and Breonna Taylor.

In the wake of Atwood’s arrest, protest organizers emphasized that people trained in de-escalation tactics are present at events and dispersed throughout the crowd. They also urged people not to interact with anyone criticizing their remarks.