Burlington, VT– Two men are dead after a shooting in the Old North End. The Burlington Police Department is calling the incident drug related. It was an isolated situation, but police aren’t saying if a suspect is still out there. This was the first incident in a series of what police are calling serious crimes on Sunday night into Monday morning.

Khalif M. Jones, 27, of Stowe, and Anthony R. Smith, Jr., 26, of Vergennes were killed late Sunday night.

“This was a shift that went on for many, many hours, it probably seemed pretty interminable,” said Chief Jon Murad at a news conference Monday.

The night started in Burlington’s downtown. Just before 8 p.m., police were called to 101 Main Street near the intersection with Pine Street for reported gunshots. Witnesses told police two people were seen leaving the area, but police didn’t have much other information at the time.

“In the absence of any victims and in the absence of any strong indicators of a suspect, detectives would take on the case in the following day,” said Murad.

But less than an hour and a half later, just before 9:15 p.m., police got calls regarding 4 Decatur Street in the Old North End reporting more gunfire.

Police found one man dead, and another later died at the hospital. Police say the deaths of Smith and Jones were drug related, as evidence of drug trafficking was found. Jones was known to Burlington police with a history of robbery, aggravated assault, and DUIs.

“We believe that this was an incident in which Mr. Smith was killed by Mr. Jones, Mr. Jones may have been killed by a third person who was at the scene,” explained Murad. “A firearm was recovered with Mr. Jones; we believe that was the firearm that was used to kill Mr. Smith. The firearm that was used to kill Mr. Jones is not currently accounted for.”

Police found evidence that more than one gun was used at the scene, and say the two victims did not live at the address.

In a night filled with multiple crimes, Murad attributes many of the activities to drugs, a situation Mayor Miro Weinberger says is ever-growing in the state.

“The nature of our drug crisis in Vermont has fundamentally changed, it needs to become the state’s top public safety and public health priority,” said Weinberger.

“Anytime we see crime like this, it makes all of us not only feel less safe, but we are less safe,” said Murad.

The police chief says there is no danger to the public at this time.