Burlington, VT – In one 24-hour period this week, Burlington Police responded to nearly a dozen reports of drug overdose.
On Thursday, the department issued a public service announcement that included a reminder that the state has a ‘Good Samaritan’ law that provides some legal protection to people who give the overdose-reversal drug nalaxone or call 911 to report an overdose.
Department data shows that officers responded to 136 overdose reports between June 1 and August 31.
Burlingon police say that if you know someone who is dealing drugs or witness suspicious activity, submit a tip online or call (802) 540-2420.
Support for people dealing with substance disorders include:
- Howard Center
- Safe Recovery: (802) 488-6067
- Crisis/Need Help Now: (802) 488-7777
- BPD’s Crisis, Advocacy, Intervention Programs Community Support Liaisons: (802) 540-2395
- Turning Point Center of Chittenden Count (802) 861-3150