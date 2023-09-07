Burlington, VT – In one 24-hour period this week, Burlington Police responded to nearly a dozen reports of drug overdose.

On Thursday, the department issued a public service announcement that included a reminder that the state has a ‘Good Samaritan’ law that provides some legal protection to people who give the overdose-reversal drug nalaxone or call 911 to report an overdose.

Department data shows that officers responded to 136 overdose reports between June 1 and August 31.

Burlingon police say that if you know someone who is dealing drugs or witness suspicious activity, submit a tip online or call (802) 540-2420.

Support for people dealing with substance disorders include:

Howard Center

Safe Recovery: (802) 488-6067

Crisis/Need Help Now: (802) 488-7777

BPD’s Crisis, Advocacy, Intervention Programs Community Support Liaisons: (802) 540-2395