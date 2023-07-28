Burlington, VT – New data from Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad shows a crisis that was already widely known as one of Burlington’s biggest problems has more than doubled in severity in 2023.

As of July 15 this year, Burlington police have responded to 252 calls for overdoses, including ones with opioids. That’s an average of more than one overdose every day, and 155 more overdose calls than the record-breaking number the Queen city had at that same time last year.

Now those historically high marks from 2022 look almost small compared to the current situation, and it’s wearing on the people on the front lines who are working to fix the problem.

“We have, in Burlington, crossed a very unfortunate threshold in that as of the middle of June, we have more overdoses than we had for the entirety of 2022,” said Chief Murad. “The firefighters of the Burlington Fire Department, the police officers of the Burlington Police Department, they go to these again and again, often multiple times in a single shift, and it takes a toll.”

For some, it’s a crisis they take personally, including Cam Lauf, the executive director of Burlington’s Turning Point Center. Lauf once had his own life saved by the overdose-reversal drug Naloxone, and says the staggeringly high new data is wearing on him too.

“It’s a lot, it creates a lot of exhaustion,” Lauf said. “I feel saddened that there is such collective despair among our community that there is more use.”

Lauf says he’s reversed three overdoses himself in the past year, and his colleagues have too, which is something they say they never had to do in their line of work in previous years.

While many resource providers are being pushed to their limits, they say the best way to combat the increasing problem is to keep doing what they do, and hope people continue calling first responders when they’re in need of help.

“We have the infrastructure there that we can rely on, but again, this is an evolving issue and it’s complex in nature,” said Roy Belcher, the Director of planning and community services for the Vermont Department of Health’s Division of Substance Use Programs.

“We need to continuously do everything that we can,” Lauf said. “I’ll never truly be satisfied until I see all those numbers get to zero.”