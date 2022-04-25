Over the weekend, the Burlington Police Department responded to three incidents involving firearms. The one, a man accused of pointing a gun at employees at a bar in Burlington says he’s not guilty. Police say Jahi Bennett-Gooden stood outside of Ruben Jams Bar & Grill and pointed a gun at employees, but left as police arrived. He was arrested after the incident.

“What is troubling about this Jahi Bennett-Gooden is a person who we know, he shot at a clerk at a Champlain Farms on Main Street in South Winooski in April of 2020.”

Since then, Acting Police Chief Jon Murad says Bennett-Gooden reportedly had 13 clashes with a variety of Chittenden County law enforcement agencies. On Monday, he pleaded not guilty to two charges in separate cases, one involving drug possession, the other connected to this weekend’s incident.

“During the apprehension one of our officers was injured and pretty significantly, we are not going to see that officer on patrol for some weeks or months, and that is a real challenge for an agency when we are in the state that we are in regards to staffing.”

The Burlington Police Department had their hands full as two incidents happened Sunday morning near Pine Street.

“We don’t know a lot about them right now, we know there were stolen cars involved in each of them and we know that there were people who were seen in the vicinity.”

At around 5 am on Sunday, police received reports of gunshots, people yelling, and cars racing away on Pine and Maple Streets. Hours later, shows were heard on Pine and King Streets.

Murad says the current staffing shortage is affecting response.

“We are currently more than 50% down on our patrol staffing for nonsupervisory patrol officers so that is more than halfway down from history numbers that are going to have an impact.”

Bennett-Gooden is being held without bail on two of the charges, and the police are still looking for information from the public regarding the incidents from Sunday.