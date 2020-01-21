Burlington Police say the number of burglaries continues to drop

The number of burglaries investigated by Burlington Police fell 30 percent in 2019 to 105 from 149 in 2018, according to new data from the department.

The decrease was especially pronounced in the high-crime area of Univerity/Hill, where were down 59 percent, from 76 in 2018 to 31 in 2019.

Source: Burlington Police Department

The department said the number of burglaries annually has decreased 73 percent since 2012, when officers investigated 395 burglaries citywide.

Police said timely intelligence about suspected burglaries, quick response by patrol officers and better evidence-collection techniques have contributed to the steady decline. The proliferation of affordable security cameras and other anti-theft technologies has also helped.

“The multi-year drop in burglaries is unprecedented,” said interim Police Chief Jennifer Morrison. “The men and women of BPD take crime-fighting seriously, and we’ll keep striving to improve how we do it to keep our community safe.”