The Burlington Police are trying to find the suspect in a downtown stabbing.

An officer that was already nearby saw two women fighting on Church Street, near City Hall, shortly after the bars closed early Sunday morning. One of the women had non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to police. However, it’s not clear if the other woman in that fight was the person who’d stabbed her.

Firefighters brought the victim to UVM Medical Center for treatment. Investigators are checking surveillance video from cameras in the area, but they’re also asking you to call them at (802) 658-2704 if you know anything further.