The Burlington Police Department is still looking for a suspect whom they accuse of pulling a false fire alarm at UVM Medical Center a week ago.

They believe the person seen here intentionally set off the alarm in the emergency department waiting room and fled the building. The department was at full capacity at the time; investigators say multiple patients were waiting for treatment.

Photo courtesy Burlington Police

The suspect was believed to be a white male wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white sneakers. If you know who it may be, the Burlington Police are asking you to call them at (802) 658-2704.