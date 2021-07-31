Burlington police search for suspect in Battery Park assault

The Burlington Police Department is asking for help searching for a man accused of what authorities describe as a hate-motivated aggravated assault in Battery Park.

Investigators wrote in an email that Matthew Kaigle, 33, of Burlington was seen beating another man not long after 9:30 a.m Saturday before being seen driving away in a white Chevrolet pickup truck. Surveillance footage following the incident apparently showed Kaigle returning to his white Chevrolet pickup, which was parked at BPD headquarters.

The alleged victim did not seek medical help. However, we’re told he also accused Kaigle of making racially-charged statements before the incident.

Officers wrote that Kaigle has seven prior criminal convictions on his record, as well as 26 encounters with law enforcement just since January. One of these contacts followed a reported threat against another person with a sledgehammer earlier this month. Authorities wrote that the subject of this threat did not cooperate with them out of fear of retaliation.

Kaigle is believed to likely be erratic and violent. If you see him, police are asking you to not approach him and instead call them at (802) 658-2704.