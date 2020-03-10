Burlington police search for suspect in weekend stabbing

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Police are looking for a Burlington man believed to have stabbed another person near College and Church Streets, early Sunday morning.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Julien Tornillo, 24, charging him with Aggravated Assault with a weapon.

Burlington Police say they were called to the scene just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

The victim had stab wounds to his abdomen, and was taken to UVM Medical Center. Police will only say he’s 37 years old. His condition is not known as of Monday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call Burlington police at (802) 540-2343.